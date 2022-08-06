S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.35-$11.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -. S&P Global also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.35-11.55 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $422.00.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $376.65. The company had a trading volume of 976,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,472. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $345.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.64. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $311.87 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $128.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,487 shares of company stock worth $2,612,291. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 42.5% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth $6,317,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in S&P Global by 161.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,570,000 after purchasing an additional 40,021 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth $7,312,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 62.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

