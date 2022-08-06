SP Asset Management Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

SP Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $379.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,852,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,751,631. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.24 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $384.38.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

