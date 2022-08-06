SP Asset Management Has $15.51 Million Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

SP Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,128 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of SP Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. SP Asset Management owned 0.65% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $15,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.17. 322,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,164. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.40.

