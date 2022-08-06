SP Asset Management Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

SP Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,850 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

ADBE stock traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $433.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,481,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,828. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $392.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $427.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $202.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

