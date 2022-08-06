SP Asset Management Acquires 280 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

SP Asset Management increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,700 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. SP Asset Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,607,848,000 after acquiring an additional 320,288 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,745,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,576,040,000 after acquiring an additional 121,632 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,485,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,042,625,000 after acquiring an additional 115,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,603,735,000 after acquiring an additional 55,027 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $993,440,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE:AXP traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,513,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,709,885. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $118.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.59 and a 200-day moving average of $168.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.