Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. Sovos Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Sovos Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

SOVO traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $15.85. 324,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,124. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01. Sovos Brands has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $17.41. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Insider Activity at Sovos Brands

In related news, insider Lisa Y. O’driscoll sold 19,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $314,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,432.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Sovos Brands

About Sovos Brands

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 10.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 18.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 22.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

