Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. Sovos Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Sovos Brands Stock Up 0.2 %
SOVO traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $15.85. 324,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,124. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01. Sovos Brands has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $17.41. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.66.
Insider Activity at Sovos Brands
In related news, insider Lisa Y. O’driscoll sold 19,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $314,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,432.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Institutional Trading of Sovos Brands
About Sovos Brands
Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sovos Brands (SOVO)
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.