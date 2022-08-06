Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 203.77% and a negative net margin of 32.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 294.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Southwestern Energy stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.83. The stock had a trading volume of 31,863,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,102,590. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.23. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 20,272 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 80,088 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,458 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 76,127 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 50,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.35.

Southwestern Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

