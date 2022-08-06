Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.93-0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0-1.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion. Sotera Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.93-$0.97 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHC. Wolfe Research cut shares of Sotera Health from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.83.

SHC stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.53. The stock had a trading volume of 621,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,229. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.61.

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $266.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.30 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 41.00%. Sotera Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,429,000 after acquiring an additional 439,762 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 785.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after acquiring an additional 326,029 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 291,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 176,400 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter valued at $3,693,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,079,000 after acquiring an additional 78,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

