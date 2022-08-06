Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.93-0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0-1.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion. Sotera Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.93-$0.97 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SHC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.53. The company had a trading volume of 621,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.35. Sotera Health has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $27.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $266.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.30 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHC shares. Wolfe Research lowered Sotera Health from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Sotera Health from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 3.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 487,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,079,000 after buying an additional 78,721 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sotera Health by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 46,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 391.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 94,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 74,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

