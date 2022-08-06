Sonen Capital LLC Has $469,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sonen Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,483 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.87. 4,162,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,289,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.53 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.34 and a 200-day moving average of $123.47.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NKE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

