Soda Coin (SOC) One Day Volume Tops $95,843.00

Soda Coin (SOC) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One Soda Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Soda Coin has a market capitalization of $11.36 million and approximately $95,843.00 worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Soda Coin has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Soda Coin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,199.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003622 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00132399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00034374 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00060785 BTC.

Soda Coin Coin Profile

SOC is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,883,526,984 coins. The official message board for Soda Coin is blog.naver.com/sodatable. Soda Coin’s official website is www.monstercube.kr/eng. Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Soda Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soda Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soda Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Soda Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Soda Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Soda Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.