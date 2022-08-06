Smaugs NFT Reaches Market Capitalization of $25,313.18 (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (SMG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Smaugs NFT has a market cap of $25,313.18 and approximately $231.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smaugs NFT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Smaugs NFT has traded 31.1% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004296 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.49 or 0.00620616 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002220 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015432 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Smaugs NFT Coin Profile
Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft.
Smaugs NFT Coin Trading
