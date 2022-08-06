Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) PT Lowered to C$38.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sleep Country Canada currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.57.

Sleep Country Canada Stock Performance

Shares of Sleep Country Canada stock opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. Sleep Country Canada has a twelve month low of $18.57 and a twelve month high of $31.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.27.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

