Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Trading Down 1.1%

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH – Get Rating) dropped 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 186,590 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 378,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Skyharbour Resources from C$1.04 to C$0.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Skyharbour Resources Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50.

About Skyharbour Resources

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company's flagship project is the Moore Lake Uranium project covering 35,705 hectares located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

