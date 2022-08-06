Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion. Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.60-$2.70 EPS.
Several brokerages recently commented on SKX. TheStreet cut Skechers U.S.A. from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.89.
Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $39.33 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $54.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.
