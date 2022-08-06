SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target Cut to $152.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $165.00 to $152.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SITE. Robert W. Baird lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $161.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.63.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 0.0 %

SITE stock opened at $134.84 on Thursday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $108.77 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.48 and a 200-day moving average of $147.70.

Insider Activity

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.11. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total value of $1,135,308.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,065,918.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.