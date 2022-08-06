SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $911,000 Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,098 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,236 shares of company stock valued at $8,958,728 in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.11. The company had a trading volume of 25,832,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,145,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.98 and its 200-day moving average is $182.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.98.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

