Shard (SHARD) Achieves Market Cap of $396,618.95

Shard (SHARD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Shard coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shard has a total market capitalization of $396,618.95 and $133.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Shard has traded down 41% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 56.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Shard Profile

Shard (SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

