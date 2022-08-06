Serco Group (LON:SRP) Price Target Increased to GBX 210 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Serco Group (LON:SRP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 205 ($2.51) to GBX 210 ($2.57) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.45) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Serco Group from GBX 155 ($1.90) to GBX 170 ($2.08) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 194.57 ($2.38).

Shares of LON SRP opened at GBX 174.80 ($2.14) on Friday. Serco Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 118.90 ($1.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 199 ($2.44). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 178.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 153.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.06. The stock has a market cap of £2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 728.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a GBX 0.94 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. Serco Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

In related news, insider Rupert Soames sold 574,897 shares of Serco Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.23), for a total value of £1,046,312.54 ($1,282,088.64).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

