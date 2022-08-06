Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.10-8.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.55. Sempra also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.10-$8.70 EPS.

Sempra Stock Down 1.0 %

SRE stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,857,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $173.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.89. The company has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.29%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRE. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Sempra from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sempra from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $166.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sempra in the 1st quarter worth about $532,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at about $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Stories

