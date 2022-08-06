Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.60-9.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00. Sempra also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.10-$8.70 EPS.

Sempra Stock Performance

Sempra stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,857,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,363. Sempra has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $173.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.89. The company has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.29%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sempra from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $166.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sempra

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in Sempra by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

