Seele-N (SEELE) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.26 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 6th. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $7.43 million and approximately $17.26 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N coin can now be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,143.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004321 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003956 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003643 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002209 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00132787 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00033831 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00067844 BTC.
Seele-N Profile
Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 coins. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech. Seele-N’s official website is seele.pro. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech.
Buying and Selling Seele-N
