SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $504.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.35 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 18.25% and a negative return on equity of 690.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS.

SeaWorld Entertainment Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SEAS traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.71. 1,562,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 2.09. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $76.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.01 and its 200-day moving average is $58.66.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $164,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,478.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SeaWorld Entertainment

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 579.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,566,000 after buying an additional 957,438 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3,606.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 807,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,142,000 after buying an additional 786,122 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $14,678,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,260,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,610,000 after buying an additional 155,068 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 137.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 199,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,848,000 after buying an additional 115,493 shares during the period.

SEAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut SeaWorld Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.