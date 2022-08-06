SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $504.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.35 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 18.25% and a negative return on equity of 690.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS.
SeaWorld Entertainment Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of NYSE:SEAS traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.71. 1,562,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 2.09. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $76.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.01 and its 200-day moving average is $58.66.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $164,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,478.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of SeaWorld Entertainment
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SEAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut SeaWorld Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
Further Reading
