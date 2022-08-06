SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Aflac by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Aflac by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AFL. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aflac Stock Performance

In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac stock opened at $59.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $51.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.