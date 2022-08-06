Scotiabank Increases Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target to C$24.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TXG has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$21.72.

Torex Gold Resources Price Performance

Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$10.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.24. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of C$8.54 and a 1 year high of C$17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$923.66 million and a P/E ratio of 5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Insider Activity at Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$299.94 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rosalie C. Moore acquired 4,000 shares of Torex Gold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,794 shares in the company, valued at C$170,101.38.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

