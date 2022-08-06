Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

SLB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Schlumberger from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.01.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $34.66 on Wednesday. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.82.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.04%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $502,445.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,654.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $169,176.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,905.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,654.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,047,459 shares of company stock valued at $205,224,121 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,361,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,013,440,000 after buying an additional 1,510,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,487,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,339,042,000 after buying an additional 16,123,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,556,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,753,092,000 after buying an additional 554,778 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $938,856,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 59.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,917,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,034,089,000 after buying an additional 10,761,322 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

