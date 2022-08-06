Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €6.80 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €6.80 ($7.01) target price on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SHA. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.19) target price on Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group set a €5.40 ($5.57) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($7.73) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.19) price objective on Schaeffler in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($9.28) target price on Schaeffler in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Schaeffler Price Performance

Shares of Schaeffler stock opened at €5.50 ($5.66) on Friday. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of €11.30 ($11.65) and a fifty-two week high of €16.74 ($17.26). The business’s fifty day moving average is €5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is €5.80.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

