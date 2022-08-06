Saputo (TSE:SAP) Given New C$41.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$38.67.

Saputo Stock Performance

SAP opened at C$33.99 on Friday. Saputo has a 52-week low of C$24.61 and a 52-week high of C$37.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.20 billion and a PE ratio of 51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.97.

Saputo Announces Dividend

Saputo ( TSE:SAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Saputo will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 20th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Saputo news, Director Haig Poutchigian bought 3,329 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$27.03 per share, with a total value of C$89,982.87. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$236,269.23. In other Saputo news, Director Louis-Philippe Carrière sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.54, for a total value of C$998,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,325,254.90. Also, Director Haig Poutchigian bought 3,329 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$27.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,982.87. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$236,269.23.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

