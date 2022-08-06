SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
SandRidge Energy Trading Up 6.3 %
NYSE:SD opened at $17.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $650.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.98. SandRidge Energy has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $29.28.
SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 65.11% and a return on equity of 59.78%. The company had revenue of $57.49 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SandRidge Energy
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SandRidge Energy (SD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.