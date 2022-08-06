SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

SandRidge Energy Trading Up 6.3 %

NYSE:SD opened at $17.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $650.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.98. SandRidge Energy has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $29.28.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 65.11% and a return on equity of 59.78%. The company had revenue of $57.49 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SandRidge Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SandRidge Energy by 691.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,222 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.