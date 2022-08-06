Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Consumer Edge cut Sanderson Farms from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Sanderson Farms Stock Performance

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $204.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56. Sanderson Farms has a fifty-two week low of $175.82 and a fifty-two week high of $221.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.22 and a 200 day moving average of $193.01.

Institutional Trading of Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms ( NASDAQ:SAFM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $14.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $7.58. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms will post 46.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.