SafeBlast Trading Down 4.8% Over Last Week (BLAST)

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $726,711.85 and approximately $84,270.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One SafeBlast coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,187.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.98 or 0.00612307 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.22 or 0.00268324 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00015622 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST.

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

