SafeBlast (BLAST) One Day Volume Tops $77,132.00

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 5th. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $730,865.68 and approximately $77,132.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeBlast coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SafeBlast has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,242.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.69 or 0.00605312 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00265860 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00015588 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST.

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

