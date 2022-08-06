RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases 5,802 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 138.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,004 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 5,802 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,904,434 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $927,428,000 after purchasing an additional 583,576 shares during the last quarter. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,538,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $337,747,000. Sozo Ventures GP II L.P. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $273,832,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,315 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $155,791,000 after purchasing an additional 126,753 shares during the period. 39.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,977.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 385,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014,931.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,091,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,891,483.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,121,844 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,576 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coinbase Global Trading Up 4.7 %

A number of brokerages have commented on COIN. Cowen began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $205.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $171.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.62.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $93.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 3.59. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $368.90.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($2.33). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Further Reading

