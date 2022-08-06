RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 317.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock opened at $65.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $82.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

