RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

IJR opened at $101.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.58. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

