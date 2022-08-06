Royale Finance (ROYA) Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Royale Finance (ROYA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Royale Finance has a total market capitalization of $196,786.71 and $388.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Royale Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 115% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004321 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.97 or 0.00669620 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00016112 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance launched on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,249,154 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance.

Royale Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

