Royal Bank of Canada Increases Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target to C$36.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on QBR.B. CIBC dropped their price target on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities set a C$36.00 price target on Quebecor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bankshares upgraded Quebecor to a buy rating and set a C$32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Quebecor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$34.89.

Quebecor stock opened at C$27.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.58 billion and a PE ratio of 12.11. Quebecor has a 12 month low of C$26.03 and a 12 month high of C$32.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

