Royal Bank of Canada Increases BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Price Target to C$5.25

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ERE.UN. Raymond James set a C$5.75 target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.35 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.75 to C$3.95 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BSR Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$5.10.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ERE.UN opened at C$3.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 360.60, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.17. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$3.29 and a one year high of C$5.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$323.91 million and a PE ratio of 6.37.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.