Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:RKT traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.95. 6,859,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,700,267. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.72. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $19.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95. The company has a current ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RKT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Insider Activity at Rocket Companies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Companies

In related news, CEO Jay Farner bought 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.24 per share, for a total transaction of $199,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,467,207 shares in the company, valued at $35,504,199.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders purchased a total of 819,800 shares of company stock worth $6,843,633 in the last ninety days. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,517,000 after buying an additional 2,252,066 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 378.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,211,000 after buying an additional 1,864,700 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,558,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,330,000 after buying an additional 1,030,536 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after buying an additional 618,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,395,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,001,000 after buying an additional 548,077 shares in the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

