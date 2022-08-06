Robonomics.network (XRT) Price Hits $4.98 on Major Exchanges

Robonomics.network (XRT) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 5th. One Robonomics.network coin can currently be purchased for about $4.98 or 0.00021494 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Robonomics.network has a total market cap of $4.60 million and approximately $376,560.00 worth of Robonomics.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Robonomics.network has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23,187.94 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004028 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003644 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00132315 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00033591 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00063284 BTC.

About Robonomics.network

XRT is a coin. Robonomics.network’s total supply is 9,039,017 coins and its circulating supply is 921,851 coins. The official website for Robonomics.network is robonomics.network. Robonomics.network’s official message board is blog.aira.life. Robonomics.network’s official Twitter account is @AIRA_Robonomics.

Buying and Selling Robonomics.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Airalab Robonomics Network enables direct robot-to-robot and robot-to-human communication by creating a marketplace of robot liability contracts. The protocol makes it possible to connect a variety of different robots to the market of robots' liabilities existing on Ethereum for the direct sale of data from robot sensors, ordering of logistics services, and organization ordering of personalized products by fully automated enterprises. It is an open-source protocol that it's launching on the Ethereum network. “

