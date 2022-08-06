Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

RBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James set a $55.00 price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.43.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Price Performance

RBA traded down $5.01 on Friday, reaching $67.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,466,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,141. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.63 and a 200-day moving average of $60.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.43. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $393.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 669.2% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,391.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 860.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.