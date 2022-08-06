Rise Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges (RISE)

Rise (RISE) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. During the last week, Rise has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Rise coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Rise has a market cap of $182,919.02 and approximately $3.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EverRise (RISE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00050446 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000105 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 201,207,368 coins. The official website for Rise is rise.vision. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rise

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

