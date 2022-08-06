Rewardiqa Hits One Day Volume of $8.00 (REW)

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Rewardiqa has a market capitalization of $17,136.58 and approximately $8.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rewardiqa has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Rewardiqa coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rewardiqa Coin Profile

Rewardiqa is a coin. Its launch date was July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rewardiqa’s official website is rewardiqa.com.

Rewardiqa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rewardiqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rewardiqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rewardiqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

