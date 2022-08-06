Revomon (REVO) Trading Down 0.2% Over Last Week

Revomon (REVO) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Revomon has a market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $57,431.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Revomon has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Revomon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0797 or 0.00000342 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Revomon Coin Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR.

Revomon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revomon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

