Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE QSR traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.59. 2,142,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,739. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $65.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.52.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

QSR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 263.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $222,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $331,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

