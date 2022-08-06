Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet cut Restaurant Brands International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.95.

NYSE:QSR opened at $59.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.52. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.64.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Rating) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 82.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at about $902,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

