Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Announces Earnings Results

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Resideo Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE:REZI traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $22.89. 749,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,890. Resideo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 2.18.
In other news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 65,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $1,508,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,515.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.
