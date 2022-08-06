Research Analysts’ New Coverage for August 6th (AAMC, AAU, ACY, ADMP, AMPE, ATRS, EPAY, FSTR, JOBS, LPTH)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Saturday, August 6th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Mega Matrix (NYSE:ACY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

