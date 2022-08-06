Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
Separately, Stephens cut Rent-A-Center from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.00.
Rent-A-Center Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $28.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 1.67. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $67.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.75.
Rent-A-Center Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 191.55%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $25,303.87. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,591.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent-A-Center
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $877,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 18,791 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,576,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.
Rent-A-Center Company Profile
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
