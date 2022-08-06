Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.08 EPS

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.08, Briefing.com reports. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 1.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 8.7 %

NYSE:RGA traded up $9.86 on Friday, hitting $123.42. The stock had a trading volume of 650,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.00. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $127.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.77.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RGA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $487,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,384.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.